RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Nigeria re-elected ICAO council part 2 member

News Agency Of Nigeria

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council has re-elected Nigeria as part 2 member at its on-going 41st General Assembly in Montreal, Canada.

Cross-session-at-the-Indepence-reception-in-Montreal-Canada (NAN)
Cross-session-at-the-Indepence-reception-in-Montreal-Canada (NAN)

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by Mr James Odaudu, Special Assistant on Public Affairs to the Minister of Aviation, Malam Hadi Sirika.

Recommended articles

According to him, it was double celebration for Nigeria in Montreal on Saturday as it won re-election into the Part 2 of ICAO Council on the same day it was marking its 62nd Independence Anniversary.

He said that Nigeria garnered 149 votes to be elected for the 15th consecutive time during the plenary.

Odaudu quoted Sirika, who led the delegation to the General Assembly as saying that the increased number of countries that supported Nigeria showed its rising profile among member-nations.

He expressed appreciation for the support given to the aviation sector by President Muhammadu Buhari, which resulted in the numerous achievements celebrated by the global aviation community.

The minister described the election as an icing on the birthday cake for Nigeria, having taken place on its Independence Anniversary.

The Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada, Amb. Adeyinka Asekun, congratulated the minister and all those whose contributions resulted in the achievement.

Asekun said that it was a thing of pride for him as an individual and the High Commission, to be part of the double celebration for the nation, the election and the Independence Anniversary.

The High Commissioner added that as part of the Independence celebration, the Nigerian mission led by the minister hosted delegates from all the countries to a reception at the assembly.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 campaign: Tinubu appoints Gov. Masari, Wamako as campaign Senior Advisers

2023 campaign: Tinubu appoints Gov. Masari, Wamako as campaign Senior Advisers

Nigeria re-elected ICAO council part 2 member

Nigeria re-elected ICAO council part 2 member

ASUU Strike: We are all pained — Edo Rep

ASUU Strike: We are all pained — Edo Rep

The president has done so much for Nigerians — Rep Idahosa rates Buhari high on performance

The president has done so much for Nigerians — Rep Idahosa rates Buhari high on performance

Lagos Deputy Gov. warns Labour Party supporters against cheap tactics

Lagos Deputy Gov. warns Labour Party supporters against cheap tactics

After Atiku’s meeting with Wike, aggrieved PDP governors plot to remove Ayu

After Atiku’s meeting with Wike, aggrieved PDP governors plot to remove Ayu

#Obidatti rally in Lagos showed great numbers to put Obi's structure on display [Editor's Comment]

#Obidatti rally in Lagos showed great numbers to put Obi's structure on display [Editor's Comment]

FG warns ASUU against disobeying court order

FG warns ASUU against disobeying court order

2023: Tinubu group commences training for over 600 vote canvassers

2023: Tinubu group commences training for over 600 vote canvassers

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

Tinubu’s team reacts as Afenifere justifies support for Peter Obi

Bola Tinubu, Omoyele Sowore, and Kashim Shettima.

Sowore confronts Shetimma over Tinubu's absence at peace accord event

inubu rides spinning bike to prove fitness.

I'm healthy - Tinubu rides spinning bike to prove fitness (VIDEO)

The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)

Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, others battle for Nigerians' votes as campaigns begin today