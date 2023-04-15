The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Live updates of supplementary governorship elections in Adamawa, Kebbi

Samson Toromade Nurudeen Shotayo

The remaining contests of the 2023 general elections will be decided on April 15.

All eyes are on Adamawa and Kebbi for the 2023 supplementary elections
All eyes are on Adamawa and Kebbi for the 2023 supplementary elections

Recommended articles

Governorship elections in Adamawa and Kebbi states that were declared inconclusive in March will be decided today, as well as dozens of seats in the Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly.

{{append.value}}

{{{message}}}

{{image.text}}
{{image.text}}
{{message}}
wczytywanie...
{{message}}
{{heat}}
{{players.0.helmet}} {{players.0.name}} {{players.0.points}} {{heatResult.firstTeam}}:{{heatResult.secondTeam}}
{{players.1.helmet}} {{players.1.name}} {{players.1.points}}
{{players.2.helmet}} {{players.2.name}} {{players.2.points}}
{{players.3.helmet}} {{players.3.name}} {{players.3.points}}
{{message}}
Voters at Unguwan Barmani 1, Kashini ward, Agwara LGA, Niger state
Voters at Unguwan Barmani 1, Kashini ward, Agwara LGA, Niger state
11:39

The supplementary poll is going on smoothly at Unguwan Barmani 1, Kashini ward, Agwara LGA, Niger state. Accreditation and voting started at 8:30am in this polling unit and security operatives are on standby to maintain peace.

Voters at polling units 001 and 004 in Ajiya Ward, Yola North Local Government Area.
Voters at polling units 001 and 004 in Ajiya Ward, Yola North Local Government Area.
Voters at polling units 001 and 004 in Ajiya Ward, Yola North Local Government Area.
Voters at polling units 001 and 004 in Ajiya Ward, Yola North Local Government Area.
12:04

Massive turnout of voters at polling units 001 and 004 in Ward, Ajiya Yola North Local Government Area in Adamawa State as the electorate expressed their satisfaction with the conduct of the ongoing exercise. A reasonable number of security personnel were also on ground to control the crowd and maintain orderliness at the polling units.

Voters at PU 002 Eke Amiri, Eziama Ikeduru, waiting to cast their votes.
Voters at PU 002 Eke Amiri, Eziama Ikeduru, waiting to cast their votes.
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
11:59

Accreditation and voting ongoing at PU018, Sangere, Namtari, Yola south LGA, Adamawa, but the process is a bit disorganised.

11:11

Hoodlums have disrupted voting at Umuarusi Amandugba Hall in Isu LGA of Imo State. About five thugs reportedly snatched ballot boxes during an invasion around 9 am.

Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
10:41

One man and one woman have been stabbed in different polling units in Adamawa in the first reports of violence for the day.

10:39

Voting has commenced in many polling units across the country.

10:36

With all the background done, we'll start updating you with everything going on in all the areas where voters are electing their leaders today.

10:35

The 58 State House of Assembly elections will take place across constituencies in Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger, Ogun, Taraba and Yobe.

10:34

The 30 House of Representatives elections will take place across constituencies in Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Edo, Imo, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba and Zamfara.

10:33

The senatorial districts are Kebbi North (13,243 voters in 23 polling units), Sokoto East (87,138 voters in 169 polling units), Sokoto North (115,266 voters in 185 polling units), Sokoto South (85,022 voters in 156 polling units) and Zamfara Central (47,277 voters in 83 polling units).

10:32

Other supplementary elections today will also determine the winners in the battle for five senatorial seats, 30 House of Representatives seats and 58 State House of Assembly seats.

10:29

94,209 registered voters with PVCs will vote in 142 polling units across 20 LGAs in Kebbi to determine the ultimate winner of the governorship election.

10:29

In Kebbi, the APC's Nasir Idris finished with 388,258 votes ahead of the PDP's Aminu Bande with 342,980 votes on March 18.

10:27

For the Adamawa election, 36,935 voters will cast their ballots in 69 polling units across 20 local government areas of the state. To become the governor, and make history, Binani needs to win at least 85% of the votes on the table today.

10:27

After the first round of voting in Adamawa on March 18, Senator Aishatu 'Binani' Dahiru of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) is trailing behind the incumbent governor, Ahmadu Fintiri of the People's Democratic Party (PDP). The lawmaker scored 390,275 votes, which is 31,249 votes less than Fintiri's 421,524 votes.

10:26

Supplementary elections are taking place for two governorship elections in Adamawa and Kebbi.

10:25

Welcome to our coverage of the 2023 supplementary elections. We'll hold your hand through the big highlights of the day as voters go to the polls, again, in a number of polling units.

doczytaj więcej
Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Voters’ apathy mar Ebonyi supplementary elections

Voters’ apathy mar Ebonyi supplementary elections

Live updates of supplementary governorship elections in Adamawa, Kebbi

Live updates of supplementary governorship elections in Adamawa, Kebbi

How governorship elections currently stand in Adamawa, Kebbi

How governorship elections currently stand in Adamawa, Kebbi

Yahaya Bello's man Ododo emerges APC governorship candidate in Kogi

Yahaya Bello's man Ododo emerges APC governorship candidate in Kogi

PTAD unveils 'I Am Alive' online solution for pensioners

PTAD unveils 'I Am Alive' online solution for pensioners

Tinubu campaign director returns ₦2.4m unspent campaign fund

Tinubu campaign director returns ₦2.4m unspent campaign fund

Police arrest 4 suspects over murder of PDP ward Chairman in Ebonyi

Police arrest 4 suspects over murder of PDP ward Chairman in Ebonyi

IGP deploys DIG Egbetokun to FCID, redeploys 36 commissioners

IGP deploys DIG Egbetokun to FCID, redeploys 36 commissioners

UNICEF laments 96 Chibok girls’ captivity after 9 years

UNICEF laments 96 Chibok girls’ captivity after 9 years

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi wins UEFA Conference League award

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi wins UEFA Conference League award

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz promise violence in MMA and boxing crossover

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz promise violence in MMA and boxing crossover

Napoli get Serie A boost as Osimhen trains with first team

Napoli get Serie A boost as Osimhen trains with first team

Destiny Udogie: Tottenham loanee sanctioned by Udinese over reckless driving, set to pay €3000 fine in damages

Destiny Udogie: Tottenham loanee sanctioned by Udinese over reckless driving, set to pay €3000 fine in damages

Manchester United manager blames Sevilla draw on bad luck

Manchester United manager blames Sevilla draw on bad luck

Super Eagle Terem Moffi gives Nice advantage against Basel with brilliant brace

Super Eagle Terem Moffi gives Nice advantage against Basel with brilliant brace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

FG challenges Obi to provide clarification on leaked audio conversation

Sinatu Ojikutu served as a deputy governor of Lagos State from 1992 to 1993. She was deputy governor to Michael Otedola. (Guardian)

I will renounce my citizenship before Tinubu’s inauguration  —  Ex-Lagos deputy gov

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

APC to subpoena IGP to testify in Tinubu's alleged drug case

Tinubu and Obi

You have no right to contest my victory, Tinubu replies Obi at tribunal