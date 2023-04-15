The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Supplementary election records high voter turnout in Sokoto

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Presiding Officer said the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) had been working smoothly and voters complied with instructions.

Supplementary election records high voter turnout in Sokoto.
Supplementary election records high voter turnout in Sokoto.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voters, especially women, came out in large numbers at the polling units while combined teams of security agencies enforced movement restrictions in Sokoto metropolis.

NAN reports that the supplementary elections are taking place in some polling units across the 23 local government areas for 10 National Assembly seats not concluded on Feb. 25.

At Magajin Gari B ward, Garkar Alkali Yahaya 003 polling unit, election had commenced as early as 8 a.m and voters formed queues in orderly manner with cooperation from the party agents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presiding Officer, Abdulbaqi Abubakar, told NAN that Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) had been working smoothly and voters complied with instructions.

Abubakar said the four INEC ad hoc staff were present while political parties presented three agents each, adding that the security personnel attached to the polling unit had not showed up.

He said that accreditation was on going smoothly, BVAS is working well while accreditation and voting were in progress.

The situation is similar at Rumfar Kyahel polling unit 008, Kofar Atiku, ‘Yargoba and Kanwuri all in Sokoto North Local Government Area.

Some eligible voters, Aminu Rufa’i, Kabir Nasir and Maryam Bello, commended the process and expressed the hope of rounding off early, without experiencing what occured during the previous election.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UNICAL alerts public on impersonation of VC on social media

UNICAL alerts public on impersonation of VC on social media

Nigerian Glory Eniola emerges best freshman Nursing student in US varsity

Nigerian Glory Eniola emerges best freshman Nursing student in US varsity

APC gets another Senate seat as Bomai wins Yobe South election

APC gets another Senate seat as Bomai wins Yobe South election

Umahi creates new ministry, appoints commissioner 6 weeks to end of tenure

Umahi creates new ministry, appoints commissioner 6 weeks to end of tenure

Supplementary election records high voter turnout in Sokoto

Supplementary election records high voter turnout in Sokoto

Voter apathy hits Port Harcourt during supplementary elections

Voter apathy hits Port Harcourt during supplementary elections

Police rescue 9 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

Police rescue 9 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

Woman sells vote for 2 wrappers, 2 packs of pasta, ₦3k in Kebbi

Woman sells vote for 2 wrappers, 2 packs of pasta, ₦3k in Kebbi

Voters’ apathy mar Ebonyi supplementary elections

Voters’ apathy mar Ebonyi supplementary elections

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi or Wesley Sneijder: Who was the rightful winner of the 2010 Ballon d’Or?

Lionel Messi or Wesley Sneijder: Who was the rightful winner of the 2010 Ballon d’Or?

PL Preview: Lampard’s Chelsea go again as Man City lay ambush for red-faced Foxes

PL Preview: Lampard’s Chelsea go again as Man City lay ambush for red-faced Foxes

Giannis Antetokounmpo to battle Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid for 2022/23 MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo to battle Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid for 2022/23 MVP

Achraf Hakimi's mother: Who is this powerful woman who has gone viral amid the PSG star's divorce saga?

Achraf Hakimi's mother: Who is this powerful woman who has gone viral amid the PSG star's divorce saga?

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi wins UEFA Conference League award

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi wins UEFA Conference League award

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz promise violence in MMA and boxing crossover

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz promise violence in MMA and boxing crossover

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

FG challenges Obi to provide clarification on leaked audio conversation

Sinatu Ojikutu served as a deputy governor of Lagos State from 1992 to 1993. She was deputy governor to Michael Otedola. (Guardian)

I will renounce my citizenship before Tinubu’s inauguration  —  Ex-Lagos deputy gov

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

APC to subpoena IGP to testify in Tinubu's alleged drug case

Tinubu and Obi

You have no right to contest my victory, Tinubu replies Obi at tribunal