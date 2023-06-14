APC commands Senate majority with 59 Senators, PDP behind with 36

Following the initial February election, the APC had 55 senators, but the party gained an additional four seats during the supplementary polls. The APC emerged victorious in Plateau Central, Yobe South, Sokoto North, and Sokoto East senatorial districts.

The next significant party in the Senate is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which now has 36 senators-elect. Prior to the supplementary elections, the PDP held 33 seats, but it added three more after winning in Sokoto South, Zamfara Central, and Kebbi North Senatorial districts.

On the other hand, the five minor parties that participated in the elections did not secure any seats during the supplementary polls. The Labour Party (LP) has eight senatorial districts, while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have two seats each. The Young Progressives Party and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) have one seat each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below is the full list of Senators for the 10th Senate:

APC senators

• Orji Uzor Kalu – Abia NortH

• Elisha Cliff Ishaku - Adamawa North

• Godswill Obot Akpabio – Akwa Ibom N/West

ADVERTISEMENT

• Umar Salihu Baba – Bauchi South

• Udende Memsa Emmanuel – Benue North East

• Titus Tartengar Zam – Benue North West

• Mohammed Tahir Monguno – Borno North

• Kaka Shehu Lawan – Borno Central

ADVERTISEMENT

• Mohammed Ali Ndume – Borno South

• Williams Eteng Jonah - Cross River Central

• Ekpenyong Asuquo – Cross River South

• Dafinone Ede Omueya – Delta Central

• Joel Onowakpo Ewomazino – Delta South

ADVERTISEMENT

• Nwebonyi Onyeka Peter – Ebonyi North

• Eze Kenneth Emeka – Ebonyi Central

• Nweze David Umahi – Ebonyi South

• Okpebholo Sunday – Edo Central

• Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole – Edo North

ADVERTISEMENT

• Fasuyi Cyril Oluwole – Ekiti North

• Bamidele Michael Opeyemi – Ekiti Central

• Adaramodu Adeyemi Raphael – Ekiti South

• Mohammed Danjuma Goje – Gombe Central

• Osita Bonaventure Izunaso – Imo West

ADVERTISEMENT

• Ndubueze Patrick Chiwuba – Imo North

• Abdulhamid Madori Ahmed – Jigawa North East

• Hussaini Babangida Uba – Jigawa North West

• Barau Jibrin – Kano North

• Nasir Sani Zangon Daura – Katsina North

ADVERTISEMENT

• Dandutse Mutari Mohammed – Katsina South

• Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua – Katsina Central

• Isah Jibrin – Kogi East

• Sadiku Abubakar Ohere – Kogi Central

• Sunday Steve Karimu – Kogi West

ADVERTISEMENT

• Umar Sadiq Sulaiman – Kwara North

• Salihu Mustapha – Kwara Central

• Oyelola Yisa Ashiru – Kwara South

• Sanni Wasiu Eshilokun – Lagos Central

• Abiru Mukhail Adetokunbo – Lagos East

ADVERTISEMENT

• Idiat Oluranti Adebule – Lagos West

• Mohammed Sani Musa – Niger East

• Sani Bello Abubakar – Niger North

• Salisu Shuaib Afolabi – Ogun Central

• Daniel Justus Olugbenga – Ogun East

ADVERTISEMENT

• Solomon Olamilekan Adeola – Ogun West

• Ipinasagba Emmanuel Olajide – Ondo North

• Adegbonmire Adeniyi Ayodele – Ondo Central

• Jimoh Ibrahim Folorunso – Ondo South

• Akintunde Yunus Abiodun – Oyo Central

ADVERTISEMENT

• Buhari Abdulfatai – Oyo North

• Alli Sharafadeen Abiodun – Oyo South

• Diket Plang – Plateau Central

• David Jimkatu – Taraba South

• Ibrahim Geidam – Yobe East

ADVERTISEMENT

• Ahmad Ibrahim – Lawan Yobe North

• Ibrahim Bomai – Yobe South

• Sahabi Ya’u – Zamfara North

• Abubakar Abdulaziz Yari – Zamfara West

• Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko – Sokoto North

ADVERTISEMENT

• Ibrahim Gobir -Sokoto East

PDP senators

• Yaroe Binos Dauda - Adamawa South

• Aminu Iya Abass - Adamawa Central

• Bassey Aniekan Etim - Akwa Ibom N/ East

ADVERTISEMENT

• Akpan Ekong Samson - Akwa Ibom South

• Abdul Ningi - Bauchi Central

• Samaila Dahuwa Kila - Bauchi North

• Agadaga Benson Sunday - Bayelsa East

• Benson Friday Konbowei - Bayelsa Central

ADVERTISEMENT

• Henry Seriake Dickson - Bayelsa West

• Patrick Abba Moro - Benue South

• Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe - C/River North

• Nwoko Chinedu Munir - Delta North

• Ngwu Osita - Enugu West

ADVERTISEMENT

• Ibrahim Hassan Dakwambo - Gombe North

• Yaro Anthony Siyako - Gombe South

• Khabeeb Mustapha - Jigawa S/West

• Khalid Ibrahim Mustapha - Kaduna North

• Lawal Adamu Usman - Kaduna Central

ADVERTISEMENT

• Katung Sunday Usman - Kaduna South

• Mohammed Adamu Aliero - Kebbi Central

• Musa Garba - Kebbi South

• Onawo Mohammed Ogoshi - Nasarawa South

• Jiya Peter Ndalikali - Niger South

ADVERTISEMENT

• Fadeyi Oluwole Olubiyi - Osun Central

• Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi - Osun East

• Oyewumi Kamorudeen Olarere - Osun West

• Napoleon Binkap Bali - Plateau South

• Mwadkwon Simon Davou - Plateau North

ADVERTISEMENT

• Onyesoh Allwell Heacho - Rivers East

• Mpigi Barinda Rivers - South East

• Ipalibo Harry Banigo - Rivers West

• Manu Haruna - Taraba Central

• Isa Shaibu Lau - Taraba North

ADVERTISEMENT

• Aminu Tambuwal - Sokoto South

• Ikra Aliyu Bilbis - Zamfara Central

• Yahaya Abdullahi - Kebbi North

LP senators

• Darlington Nwokeocha - Abia Central

ADVERTISEMENT

• Tony Nwoye - Anambra North

• Victor Umeh - Anambra Central

• Imasuen Neda Bernards - Edo South

• Ezea Okechukwu - Enugu North

• Onyewuchi Ezenwa Francis - Imo East

ADVERTISEMENT

• Kelvin Chukwu - Enugu East

• Ireti Heebah Kingibe - FCT

SDP senators

• Godiya Akwashiki - Nasarawa North

• Aliyu Ahmed Wadada - Nasarawa West

ADVERTISEMENT

NNPP senators

• Rufai Hanga - Kano Central

• Kawu Sulaiman Abduraman - Kano South

APGA senator

• Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe - Abia South

ADVERTISEMENT

YPP senator