Lagos 2023: PDP governorship candidate meets Igbo traders, seeks support

According to him, his commitment is to take back the government of the state and return it to the masses.

Adediran, in his grassroots engagement with Igbo traders and leaders promised to treat them and other ethnic nationalities residing in the state fairly.

He said: “Your rights are no longer going to be infringed upon.

” We know that you play a huge role in the economy of our state. Nobody will harass your business premises when I emerge the governor of Lagos State.

“All the money that you bring into our economy is doing so much. I thank you for that. Anyone who appreciates the role you play on the economy will ensure that nobody harasses you in your businesses.

“We will ensure that vehicles conveying your containers are given free passage to your business premises because the goods are for the growth of the community where you are located.”

He assured the NdIgbo traders of protection of their businesses and investment in the state.

“I will make sure that you are comfortable in Lagos State because you consider Lagos State as your home. Be rest assured that I would consider you as one if us in Lagos,” he said.

While expressing appreciation Adediran for personally coming to them to solicit for their support, Christopher Eluu, the President of Mega Auto Parts, Allied Traders Association (MAPATA) said that they were satisfied with the action of the PDP candidate.

Eluu assured him that the group would vote for any candidate who showed concern about their welfare and would not disturb them in their business premises.

“We have mobilised our members and have told them to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and we have also taken a decision on who we are going to vote,” Aluu said.

Similarly, in another interactive session with residents of Nigeria Railway Compound in Tejuosho Estate, the PDP candidate assured them that he would run an humane government and put the people first in all policies and programmes.

Adediran said that his grassroots engagement at various wards in each of the local government areas was necessitated by the need to have a first hand information on the challenges facing the people and how to address them.

He said that his choice of Funke Akindele as running mate was to see to the needs of women and their children and give attention to them.

He reiterated: “It is time to have a Lagos that would appreciate the contribution of non indigenes, and we would take them as one of us and anywhere they trade we would stop any form of harassment.”