BREAKING: Labour Party National Chairman Abure arrested for attempted murder in Edo

Ima Elijah

National Youth Leader of the Labour Party narrated how he and his colleagues were ambushed by a mob outside the Smart Homes Hotel in Benin City.

Abure in police custody [Vanguard]
Abure's arrest follows a petition filed by the party's former Youth Leader, Eragbe Anselm Aphimia.

The incident occurred just a day before the party's primary election in Edo State, and party officials are yet to make a statement regarding the matter.

In the petition addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, dated February 13, Anselm detailed the events surrounding the alleged assault on December 29, 2023.

Anselm, who is a member and National Youth Leader of the Labour Party, narrated how he and his colleagues were ambushed by a mob outside the Smart Homes Hotel in Benin City.

The attack, orchestrated by individuals including Mary Okheime Newberry and Austin Emeka, was allegedly planned under false pretenses of providing transportation and accommodation on behalf of unnamed "stakeholders."

Anselm noted the importance of justice and safety for individuals involved in political activities and called for immediate action to address the incident.

