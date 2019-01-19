This was disclosed in a statement issued by Mr Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that five members of Abubakar campaign groups lost their lives in a road accident on their way home from the PDP Presidential campaign rally held on Jan. 12 in Jos.

According to Ibe, Abubakar was immediately briefed of the incident and he directed that no resource be spared in providing adequate medical care to the injured.

He added that the PDP presidential candidate had also promised to pick up the bills for the burial of the deceased.

“To this end, Abubakar deployed a 10-man delegation led by Aliyu Bin Abbas, Special Assistant (Youth Support Groups) to the Plateau Specialist Hospital in Jos and the village of Poeship Shendam Bakin Kogi to commiserate with the families of the deceased and the injured still receiving treatment.

“The delegation met with the five survivors at the Plateau Specialist Hospital in Jos and expressed satisfaction with the quality of medical care being provided to the injured.

“All the hospital and rehabilitation fees were fully settled.

“The delegation paid condolence visit to the families of Mrs Christy Dungtou and Mr Donatus Morkwap during which the sum of two million naira was presented to them as promised to defray burial costs and cushion the burden of financial difficulties of the families.

“They were further assured of further assistance to the children of the deceased, who paid the ultimate sacrifice in their commitment to the movement for a new Nigeria,” the statement read in part.