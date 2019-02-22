Okah, speaking with newsmen at the councils office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said that both sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the election arrived at about 6:25a.m on Friday.

She said that the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) DELTA also promised to help in lifting voting materials to the riverine communities.

The EO said that some election materials for Warri South-West was mistakenly included in that of Warri South.

Okah said that she had contacted her counterpart in Warri South-West to come and pick them.

We are moving all the election materials tonight. Materials will get to the various location before voting time tomorrow.

We have Registration Area Centres (RAC) where men and materials will camp tonight with security men to enable them to move early.

The naval personnel were here today, they said people should move to the jetty that they will help to move them to the riverine communities.

There was a mixed up; we received some materials belonging to the Warri South-West and I have called the EO to come and pick them.

We do not have shortage of materials, Okah said.