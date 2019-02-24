The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has condemned the killing of one of its ad hoc staff, identified as Mrs Ibiseki Amakri, in Rivers State.

While speaking during a briefing in Abuja on Sunday, February 24, 2019, INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said she was killed while returning from election duty in Degema local government area of the state.

"We've unfortunately recorded the first fatality in Rivers State. An ad hoc staff, Mrs Ibiseki Amakri, was hit by a bullet while returning from election duty in Degema. May her soul rest in peace," he said.

The INEC chairman also complained about the several incidents of intimidation, abduction and violence unleashed on election officials notably in Akwa Ibom, Kogi, and Osun.

He said the commission will forward a comprehensive report to the security agencies for expeditious investigation and prosecution of those involved.

While Nigerians trooped to the polls for the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday, February 23, voting was disrupted in several polling units through voter suppression, intimidation and violence.

INEC announced a postponement of elections in Lagos, Rivers and Anambra due to the widespread violence that affected some communities.