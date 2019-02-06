Malama Maryam Gana, Acting Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, made the appeal in Gombe on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

She said the total number of PVCs collected by women as at Tuesday was only 71,659 which represent 37 per cent of the total collection.

In spite of the sensitisation by stakeholders, religious and traditional leaders, the figure is grossly inadequate.

She said lack of logistics as well as funds may be the major factor hindering the women from coming out to collect their PVCs.

Most of these women are full time house wives. They don't even have money to transport themselves to the point of collection, she said.

Gana, however, appealed to the women to ensure that their PVCs are collected and used during the elections.