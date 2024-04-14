ADVERTISEMENT
I'm sorry for treating you badly - Oshiomhole apologises to APC defector

Nurudeen Shotayo

Oshiomhole said working against Urhoghide's candidacy was one of his biggest mistakes.

Adams Oshiomhole [Premium Times]
Adams Oshiomhole [Premium Times]

Oshiomhole, a former All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, made the apology while welcoming Urhoghide and other defectors into the ruling party in Benin, Edo capital, on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Urhoghide rejoined the APC after dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alongside eight local government chairmen.

Speaking at the event, Oshiomhole recalled how he opposed the returnee's candidacy during his first stint in the APC in favour of Senator Ehigie Uzamere, a decision he later regretted.

He noted that the decision caused the party to lose Edo South to the PDP twice.

“I was wrongly advised. I am not going to blame those who mislead me but I accept the responsibility that I took the decision to support former Senator Uzamere. The late Esongban of Benin Kingdom, Chief David Edebiri told me, my son, you made a mistake.

“There are several others who spoke in the same vein. Urhoghide also came to me and said, Comrade, this your decision to support someone else against me, I pray and believe that you will regret it sooner than later.

"After Uzamere won and became a Senator, he returned to PDP. God then decided to use Urhoghide to teach us a lesson. So, for two consecutive elections, spanning eight years, Urhoghide beat APC in the Edo South Senatorial zone for two terms,“ Oshiomhole stated.

Urhoghide, who was made the party’s governorship campaign director general, expressed his happiness to return to the APC fold.

Though he said the current administration has done its best, the former Senator believes the APC will do better if its candidate, Monday Okpebholo, wins the September contest.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

