Gov Matawalle receives APC membership card

He was registered by the Chairman of the Registration and Revalidation Exercise Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Masari, sent by the National Secretariat of the APC to the state.

In his remarks, Matawalle said the registration and revalidation exercise in the state was aimed at giving equal opportunity to all party members at all levels as prescribed in the party constitution.

He said the development would allow internal democracy to thrive in the state and ensure party structures that would produce good leaders.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the turnout of APC members at the registration centres, predicting that the party will draw more than two million people in the state during the stipulated period.

Matawalle also applauded the leadership qualities of the party at the national level under President Muhammadu Buhari for creating enabling environment for the people of the state to register.

He assured of uniting all the party members into one family which would speak with one strong and respected voice to be heard all over the country.

Matawalle further assured of fairness, justice and an enabling environment for politicking in the party and promised to uphold and allow people to select leaders of their choice.

Earlier, the Chairman APC Caretaker Committee in the state, Sen. Hassan Nasiha, called on all members of the party to come out en masse and register to become full members of the party.

He described party membership as the most important tool for standing any election in the country.

Nasiha also commended the governor for uniting party members in the state and ensuring that they work as one family at all levels.

Presenting the membership card to the governor, Masari said they were sent by the APC national leadership to register new members as well as revalidate the registration of those with the membership cards.

He assured that the committee would carry out the exercise as required by the party constitution for the purpose of having a united political party in the state.

He said the members of the committee were people of proven integrity whose objective is to register all eligible members for the purpose of cooperation, unity and development of the party and its supporters.

Massari also pledged to conduct the exercise diligently and with utmost urgency so that the state delegates would fully participate in the forthcoming APC national convention.