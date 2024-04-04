Ganduje told to resign as APC chairman

Lukman conveyed his concerns in a letter dated April 2, 2024, directed to Ganduje, which was disclosed to the media in Kaduna on Thursday. Lukman expressed his belief that Ganduje's leadership stance contradicts Tinubu's vision.

He stressed his disappointment with Ganduje's failure to uphold constitutional principles within the party following his controversial ascension to the National Chairman role.

Lukman expressed regret that there has been no deviation from the usual routine, noting that during Ganduje's eight months of leadership, the National Executive Committee (NEC) has not convened despite the requirement that it meet at least once every quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, he lamented the disregard for the responsibility of providing quarterly financial reports detailing the party's income and expenditure.

Lukman added, “Without annual national budgets, the party has failed to establish a clearly defined funding framework. Consequently, the NWC and its members, including yourself, are being reduced to beggars, at the mercy of elected representatives.

“With all that has taken place since your emergence as the APC National Chairman, it is very easy to conclude that you have simply repeated and deepened all the mistakes of past APC leadership.”

Lukman highlighted that under Ganduje's leadership, party organisation has significantly weakened in nearly all states of the North-West region, where Ganduje hails from.

He said, “Under your watch, you are unable to regulate the excessive conduct of some leaders. Consequently, leadership crisis is snowballing in many states with hardly any visible indication of efforts from your leadership to intervene and resolve the issues.”

ADVERTISEMENT