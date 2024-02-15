We'll not listen to unfocused elements, overcoming our challenges is imminent - Ganduje

Ganduje said this when he received the Concerned North Central APC Stakeholders and Elders Forum in Abuja.

“There is no doubt that there is an opposition, but we believe with your cooperation, we will not continue to listen to undesirable elements who are not focused.

“Who are not real party men, who want to see us that we are in disarray, we have no place for that, we are people, politicians who are committed.

“We know we are forging ahead, these assaults on Mr President, these assaults on Nigerians, we believe we will soon be out of these problems.

“We have to thank the president for his renewed Hope Agenda; efforts, and commitment and we assure him that we are 100% for him,” he said.

Earlier, Sen. Ameh Ebute, a former President of the Senate who led the delegation, said that the visit was to express appreciation to Ganduje for his leadership style. He said the visit was also to encourage him to continue to do more for the APC as its national chairman.

“Indeed, we have counted among us, grassroots and eminent leaders of communities and associations that are passionately APC in their political leanings and identities.

“We are from communities in Benue, Plateau, Kogi, Niger, Nasarawa, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Kwara,” he added.

Ebute said the forum was not unaware of some moves by some individuals in the North Central, calling for the shifting of the APC national chairmanship to the zone.

“While we acknowledge the efforts of these advocates of returning the chairman’s office to North Central.

“We, however, believe that the more compelling reason for anybody to advance the manner of person that will occupy the office of the national chairman of our party.

“Should be about consideration for a track record of performance as shown in winning political contests against the opposition.

“Equally important, is how the rank and file members of the party are directly benefiting from the activities of the party across the country,” he said.

He said that Ganduje was not just a performing national chairman, but a chairman that had done well in the shortest possible time.

“Ganduje has positively impacted individual members of the APC while the party had recorded impressive electoral strides bereft of rancor under his leadership.

“By these considerations, we hereby declare our unalloyed support for you to continue to manage the affairs of our great party,” he added.

He expressed happiness that the party’s membership register had been digitalised in alignment with global best practices.

“This is a first in the political history of our great country. This translates to mean that while the opposition was busy doing nothing.

“You put your hand to the plow and got busy working and thinking for the party,” Ebute said, adding that Ganduje was blazing a new trail in ideological politics in the country’s political annals.

He added that with the Progressive Institute that Ganduje was structuring, APC members could boastfully tell opposition parties that they were not the same.

“Thanks to you. Your Excellency, our party is not only ideologically driven, it has a school where we impart knowledge and leadership grooming for our members.