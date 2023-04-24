The sports category has moved to a new website.
From bags of rice to cash gifts, Obi shows up for Eid al Fitr celebration

Ima Elijah

Former Anambra governor and Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, assures northern Muslims of continued support during Eid al Fitr celebration in Onitsha Central Mosque.

Peter Obi shows up for Eid al Fitr celebration [Unknown]
During the visit, Obi assured Muslims from the northern part of the country living in Anambra State that he would not relent in supporting them.

Obi presented bags of rice, cartons of noodles, parks of malt, ₦500,000 cash gift and others to the Muslim community. He also promised to renovate their mosque which he had previously rebuilt for them while he was governor.

“I will discuss with the management and we will do whatever is possible to ensure that your people continue to come here and worship. We have one country, Nigeria," said Obi.

Obi, who strongly believes in the unity of the country, made it clear that he would continue to support all Nigerians irrespective of where they come from and their religious beliefs to be the best they could be.

Mahmoud Imam, Secretary of the Muslim Community in the state, commended Obi for his support over the years but expressed displeasure over what he described as unnecessary lies and propaganda against the person of Peter Obi.

