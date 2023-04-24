From bags of rice to cash gifts, Obi shows up for Eid al Fitr celebration

During the visit, Obi assured Muslims from the northern part of the country living in Anambra State that he would not relent in supporting them.

Obi presented bags of rice, cartons of noodles, parks of malt, ₦500,000 cash gift and others to the Muslim community. He also promised to renovate their mosque which he had previously rebuilt for them while he was governor.

“I will discuss with the management and we will do whatever is possible to ensure that your people continue to come here and worship. We have one country, Nigeria," said Obi.

ADVERTISEMENT

One Nigeria: Obi pledges to support all regardless of religion or ethnicity

Obi, who strongly believes in the unity of the country, made it clear that he would continue to support all Nigerians irrespective of where they come from and their religious beliefs to be the best they could be.