Founder of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi, laid to rest in Edo

Ima Elijah

Dokpesi is remembered as a fearless politician unafraid to speak truth to power at his burial.

The funeral took place on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at his residence, bringing tears to the eyes of family members, close associates, sympathisers, and local residents who came to pay their final respects to the late media mogul.

Dokpesi, 71, passed away on May 29 due to a fall while using a treadmill machine as part of his recovery exercise from an undisclosed illness. The burial ceremony commenced at 4:35 p.m. Among the prominent politicians in attendance were Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu of Edo State.

The open field of St. Peters Secondary School Agenebode served as the venue for the funeral mass, followed by the interment at Dokpesi's residence. Rev Gabriel Dunia, the Bishop of Auchi Diocese, delivered the homily, describing the late Dokpesi as a personification of humility.

Philip Shaibu, in his remarks, hailed Dokpesi as a fearless politician unafraid to speak truth to power. He emphasised that Dokpesi's name would forever be associated with the media landscape in Nigeria and the African continent.

Numerous dignitaries also gathered to bid farewell to the media mogul, including Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser to President Bola Tinubu; Ifeanyi Okowa, the immediate past governor of Delta State; Adams Oshiomhole, Senator representing Edo North; Ndidi Elumelu, former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives; Francis Alimikhena; Mike Ogiadomhe, former Chief of Staff to President Goodluck Jonathan; Senator Ben Oni, and Chief Mike Ozekhome.

In a separate farewell ceremony organized by Dokpesi's family, prominent figures like former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, and former Governor James Ibori of Delta State gathered in Abuja to pay their respects. Jonathan shared how Dokpesi had inspired him by demonstrating that there was life beyond electoral defeat in the 2015 presidential election. Atiku, who had been friends with Dokpesi for over 40 years, lauded his commitment to the development of Nigeria.

Raymond Dokpesi, a marine engineer, made significant contributions to the media landscape in Nigeria. In 1994, he established Raypower, the country's first private radio station, followed by the establishment of AIT in 1996. He would have celebrated his 72nd birthday in October.

Ima Elijah

