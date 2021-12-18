Edwin Clark insists southeast must produce next president

The Elder statesman said this when Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim visited him on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Clark urged Anyim who, recently announced his interest in the 2023 presidential race, to work hard with other leaders across the country to build consensus for equity and unity in Nigeria.

He emphasised his belief that “the presidency of Nigeria in 2023 must go to the Southern part of Nigeria and indeed to South-East zone”.

“I encourage you and others to continue the task of persuading and reassuring other Nigerians to share that vision”, the 94-yr-old politician said.

Responding, Anyim said he wished to contest for president because he understands Nigeria’s challenges and has what it takes solve them.

Anyim also thanked Clerk, saying he would forever cherish his counsel.

He said, “I thank God that Chief Edwin Clark will soon be 95 years old and yet he is blessed with phenomenal memory, lucid and curious mind, a benevolent heart, and boundless goodwill for all men. I thank God for your health and will forever cherish your counsel.

“I will dedicate myself with full enthusiasm and conviction to advance the vision of equity in Nigeria, the unity of our nation, the peace and prosperity of all citizens.”