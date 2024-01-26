Edo South PDP chieftains drum support for Ighodalo’s governorship aspiration

The people, who cut across Uhumwode, Orhionmwon and Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Areas of Edo, on Friday, unanimously endorsed Ighodalo as their consensus aspirant for the primary scheduled for February.

Their endorsement came on the heels of his visit to the areas as part of his ongoing consultations across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

The party stalwarts and members said that Ighodalo’s endorsement was informed by his track record of excellence in the various capacities he had served outside politics.

The motion for his adoption in Uhumwode was moved and seconded by former Sen. Roland Owie and Mr Charles Egbe, amid wide applause.

In a speech at the event, Ighodalo appealed to the people to nominate him as the PDP flag bearer for the September 21 governorship election.

He said that with his capacity and proven track record, he remained the best aspirant for the election.

He blamed bad governance over the years in the country on the wrong choices and sentimental voting by the people.

He argued that Edo would have no reason not to be developed if the right aspirant was chosen as the governor.

“Edo has no reason not to be developed if the right leaders are chosen to lead the state.

“I am the leader that will take the state beyond the next level, hence my appeal for your nomination and support.

“Let us choose who can help us know the developmental road to lead Edo, and in doing so, we will have good roads and other basic amenities.

“I work hard to stardom and, today, God has blessed me as I have created one of the biggest law firms in Africa.

”God also made me the Chairman, Nigerian Breweries, Sterling Bank and others.

“God has helped me and, in return, I try to help people but I believe the best help you can render is when you are in public service, which is governance, where you will have the opportunity to help millions of people.

“So, I am appealing to you all to give me the opportunity to help our people in Edo, and I promise you all that I will help the people and remove them from poverty,” Ighodalo said.

He promised that he would be governor for everybody and accessible to the people.

”We are going to govern Edo together, as one man cannot do it alone.

“So, together we will create a better state and Nigeria,” he said.

