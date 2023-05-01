Witches, wizards call on Dino Melaye to consult ahead of Kogi election

In a statement signed by the group’s spokesman, Okhue Oboi, the association urged Melaye to consult them if he wants to emerge victorious in the election.

Oboi noted that the group has already consulted with major tribes in Kogi State, and that it would be in Melaye’s best interest to seek their advice.

While warning about the threat posed by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Oboi stressed that failure to seek their counsel may work against Melaye’s chances of winning the election.

“We advise Melaye to see us if he is desirous of realizing his governorship dream. If he listens to our advice, he will laugh because the trees and waters of the confluence state will vote for him regardless of whether Wike supports him or not.

"If he fails to see the witches and wizards, he will regret it because he will not win the election,” Oboi’s statement read in part.