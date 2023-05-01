The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Witches, wizards call on Dino Melaye to consult ahead of Kogi election

Ima Elijah

The group of witches and wizards have already consulted with major tribes in Kogi State, and believe that it would be in Melaye’s best interest to seek their advice.

Witches and wizards practicing a series of spiritual exercises [Unknown]
Witches and wizards practicing a series of spiritual exercises [Unknown]

Recommended articles

In a statement signed by the group’s spokesman, Okhue Oboi, the association urged Melaye to consult them if he wants to emerge victorious in the election.

Oboi noted that the group has already consulted with major tribes in Kogi State, and that it would be in Melaye’s best interest to seek their advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

While warning about the threat posed by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Oboi stressed that failure to seek their counsel may work against Melaye’s chances of winning the election.

“We advise Melaye to see us if he is desirous of realizing his governorship dream. If he listens to our advice, he will laugh because the trees and waters of the confluence state will vote for him regardless of whether Wike supports him or not.

"If he fails to see the witches and wizards, he will regret it because he will not win the election,” Oboi’s statement read in part.

Governor Wike, in an earlier interview, laughed off the quest of Melaye to emerge the next governor of Kogi State, saying the PDP chieftain does not have what it takes to vie for such a position.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ngige tells Obi to leave Labour Day event at Eagle Square

Ngige tells Obi to leave Labour Day event at Eagle Square

UNICAL to reward cleaners, guards, others at 35th convocation

UNICAL to reward cleaners, guards, others at 35th convocation

Soludo is unhappy with ₦30k minimum wage for Nigerian workers

Soludo is unhappy with ₦30k minimum wage for Nigerian workers

Umahi approves ₦10k exit package for Ebonyi workers as he leaves office

Umahi approves ₦10k exit package for Ebonyi workers as he leaves office

Witches, wizards call on Dino Melaye to consult ahead of Kogi election

Witches, wizards call on Dino Melaye to consult ahead of Kogi election

Kidnapped former NBA president Okey Wali freed after 2 Weeks in captivity

Kidnapped former NBA president Okey Wali freed after 2 Weeks in captivity

Jamaica is considering visa on arrival for Nigerians

Jamaica is considering visa on arrival for Nigerians

Doguwa declares Speakership bid while facing murder charges

Doguwa declares Speakership bid while facing murder charges

May Day: Jubilation as Peter Obi shows up at Eagle Square Abuja

May Day: Jubilation as Peter Obi shows up at Eagle Square Abuja

Pulse Sports

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President-Elect, Bola Tinubu (TheCable)

Tinubu breaks silence on health concerns after 34 days in Paris

Mathew C Eze

NDLEA places Lagos-based skit maker under close watch

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Guinean Ambassador reveals details behind viral Tinubu helicopter video

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke. (Punch)

Adeleke recalls how Adeboye prophesied his emergence as Osun governor in 2018