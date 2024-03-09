ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PDP Chairman wants female president for Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

Arong said that gender equality in political participation and leadership was key to actualising the sustainable development goals by 2030.

Acting PDP National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum [Legit.ng]
Acting PDP National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum [Legit.ng]

The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, has advocated a female president in the country in the near future.

Recommended articles

Damagum made the call at an event titled, “Empowering Women and Girls for Political Leadership”, organised by the party to commemorate the (IWD) 2024 in Abuja on Friday.

Damagum was represented by the PDP National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu.

IWD is a global event celebrated on March 8 annually to celebrate women’s achievements in social, economic, cultural, and political realms as well as champion their rights to equality.

ADVERTISEMENT

The theme for 2024 by the United Nations is “Invest in Women: Accelerate progresses.’’

Damagum, who enumerated some of the opportunities the party offered for women to actualise their dreams, said that the significance of mothers and the role of women could not be overemphasised.

“Let me be sincere with you, I pray and hope that, even if not in our generation, one day a woman will become the president of this country.

“I say this with utmost sincerity and from the depth of my heart because I believe that men have failed this generation.

“In politics, that’s why the founding fathers of PDP recognise the importance of women. Today, in Nigeria, no matter how you look at it, PDP is the most democratic party in Nigeria and Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s the only party that provides women with the opportunity to aspire to any position without having to buy any form. We do this to encourage women,” Damagun said.

The PDP National Woman Leader, Amina Arong, in her earlier remarks, called for continuous advocacy for the active participation of women in politics in Nigeria.

Arong said that gender equality in political participation and leadership was key to actualising the sustainable development goals by 2030.

She said that women must be inspired to pursue leadership roles and adequately trained and prepared to occupy key positions.

She said that evidence had shown that organizations led by women fared better than their male counterparts during times of financial crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We must end discrimination against working mothers and break down maternal walls, which are prejudices faced by working mothers and women seeking jobs.

“Empower women to be financially independent and also create a monetary scheme that allows women to generate funds as a means of support for women who intend to run for elective offices.

“Appointment and Elective positions within the party must be seen to reflect the 35 per cent affirmative action enshrined in party constitutions and should not be restricted to only a position,’’ she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Delta State university matriculates 2,450 students

Delta State university matriculates 2,450 students

Shettima seeks private sector’s support to transform agricultural production

Shettima seeks private sector’s support to transform agricultural production

PDP Chairman wants female president for Nigeria

PDP Chairman wants female president for Nigeria

60,000 residents to benefit as Obaseki flags off ₦1bn feed-the-hungry initiative

60,000 residents to benefit as Obaseki flags off ₦1bn feed-the-hungry initiative

Court fines Qur’anic schools centre ₦500k for name, logo duplication

Court fines Qur’anic schools centre ₦500k for name, logo duplication

Over 6m Nigerians displaced by insecurity, disasters - Refugees Commission

Over 6m Nigerians displaced by insecurity, disasters - Refugees Commission

Firm to empower UNILAG female students with free masterclass, ₦2m grant

Firm to empower UNILAG female students with free masterclass, ₦2m grant

Tinubu inaugurates ₦20bn mega tomato processing plant in Kebbi

Tinubu inaugurates ₦20bn mega tomato processing plant in Kebbi

Jigawa Governor wants to feed over 5.1million people during Ramadan

Jigawa Governor wants to feed over 5.1million people during Ramadan

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Lagos-Sagamu expressway’s long bridge undergoes repairs March 4 — FG

Lagos-Sagamu expressway’s long bridge undergoes repairs Monday — FG

Friends of Jagaban want to sensitise Nigerians on patriotism, Tinubu's reforms [Newsnaija]

Friends of Jagaban want to sensitise Nigerians on patriotism, Tinubu's reforms

Kogi residents to pay higher for bread as bakers increase prices [Daily Trust]

Kogi residents to pay higher for bread as bakers increase prices