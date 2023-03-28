PDP appoints Amb. Damagum as acting National Chairman

The Party National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba announced this at a new conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ologunagba said the NWC at an emergency meeting on Tuesday, acknowledge the Order of the Benue High Court on March 27, with regards to the chairmanship position of the party.

“After a careful consideration of the Court Order and in line with Section 45 (2) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the NWC resolved that Damagum assumes the national chairmanship of our party in acting capacity with effect from today, Tuesday, March 28.

“The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and supporters of our great party to remain calm and united at this critical time,” he said.

Damagum, in his remarks said that he would be in acting capacity pending the determination of the court on the matter before it.

“I will have a meeting immediately after this session with the NWC to check on what is happening within the party,” Damagum said.

Asked what Ayu came to do in the office earlier in the morning hours, Damagum said Ayu was not in the office to chair any meeting but might have come to pick his belongings.

Also asked of his agenda especially on the gale of suspension of some members of the party, Damagum said the NWC would meet on Wednesday, possibly to review it.

“What you are asking me is already on my mind, the NWC is meeting on Wednesday, in that meeting we will discuss and possibly review it,” Damagum said.