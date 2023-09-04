Christians are safe under Tinubu – NCPC leader

Speaking to journalists in Abuja over the weekend, Rev. Pam commended the federal government for providing "excellent support" to the NCPC, which serves as Nigeria's sole facilitator of Christian pilgrimages.

He revealed that they had recently briefed President Tinubu on the activities and objectives of the NCPC, including plans for Christian pilgrimages to destinations such as Israel, Rome, Jordan, and Greece.

Rev. Pam emphasised the significance of these pilgrimages, which offer hundreds of Christians the opportunity for prayer retreats. He expressed immense gratitude for the unwavering support received from the current administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

While addressing concerns about disinformation spread by opposition politicians, Rev. Pam urged Nigerians to rally behind President Tinubu's administration in order to achieve substantial progress for the nation.