Charly Boy shares personal opinion on Peter Obi

According to Charly Boy, Obi has served as an inspiration to a generation of exceptional Nigerian youths.

On Friday, May 12, 2023, Charly Boy asserted that Obi would be remembered for his remarkable character, compassion, fairness, and benevolence.

The former Anambra State governor's conduct reflects his belief in the importance of respecting the people and the sanctity of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran musician, known for his activism and political commentaries, shared his thoughts via his verified Twitter handle.

He applauded Obi's outstanding leadership qualities and his potential to lead the country to a prosperous future.

Charly Boy expressed his admiration for the politician by addressing him as "Odogwu Okwute Peter Obi."