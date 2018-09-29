Pulse.ng logo
Buhari’s minister, Aisha Alhassan might dump APC soon

Aisha Alhassan Buhari’s minister reportedly resigns, set to dump APC

This is as a result of her disqualification from the Taraba governorship race by the APC screening panel.

Buhari’s minister, Aisha Alhassan might dump APC soon play

Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan

(Aledeh)

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Alhassan also known as Mama Taraba might dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) soon.

According to Punch, this is coming after she was disqualified by the APC screening panel.

There are reports in the media that Alhassan resigned from President Buhari’s cabinet on Friday, September 28, 2018.

Alhassan Vs Oshiomhole

Another source told Punch that Mama Taraba knew that she would be disqualified.

The source said that the minister had a hint that the APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole was plotting to frustrate her governorship ambition.

“The minister is a force to reckon with in Taraba and nobody can win her among those contesting for the party’s gubernatorial ticket in the state.

“Her political weight became a threat to the bigwigs in the party who are out to satisfy their personal interests. Clash of interests in the APC led to the decision not to clear the minister whom they believe will win the ticket against their preferred candidates given whatever mode of primary that would be adopted by the party,” the source said.

He public show of support for former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar might have earned her a stroke in the black book of the ruling party, according to Punch.

ALSO READ: How Aisha Alhassan became Mama Taraba

Alhassan’s media aide has however denied reports that she has resigned describing it as speculations also saying that she will respond when the time is right.

According to reports, Aisha Alhassan might move to  the United Democratic Party (UDP) to enable her run for Governor in Taraba state.

