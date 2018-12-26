Elder statesman, Buba Galadima has alleged that most of President Buhari’s relatives have become billionaires by amassing wealth illegally.

According to Channels TV, Galadima accused the President of doing nothing about the illegal acquisition of wealth by his relatives.

He said this during an interview on a Channels Television program, Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, December 26, 2018.

“I can’t see any integrity whatsoever on the side of Mr. President.

“Which integrity? Somebody who condones corrupt people around him.

“We know of his relatives. We know of his friends who were bankrupt before 2015.

“We know of his relatives who took N2,000 transport money from us to go to Kaduna.

“Today, they are multibillionaires. They have assets all over the world. They have estates all over the world.

“I can show anybody that wants to know. So, the issue of integrity with this government is not an issue.

“Go to Daura GRA. When you go there, all the houses that make you feel as if you are in Dubai, London or Beirut were built by whom? To whom do those properties belong?

“So, please, I don’t want any All Progressives Congressman to talk to me about integrity.

“This should be the last time anybody engaging me in a debate would talk about integrity; I will take them to the marketplace,” he added.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has also called on President Buhari to stop blaming the Nigerian system for his failure in fighting corruption.