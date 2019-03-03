Senator Ben Bruce has condemned the reported arrest of Babalele Abdullahi, son-in-law of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to reports, Abdullahi was reportedly taken away by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The media aide of the PDP presidential candidate, Paul Ibe reportedly confirmed his arrest to newsmen.

Ibe said the move by the anti-graft agency is aimed at intimidating Atiku to give up his decision to contest the result of the just concluded presidential election.

The PDP flag-bearer lost to President Buhari at the polls on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

He however rejected the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and vowed to head to court.

Put Nigeria first

In his reaction, Senator Bruce called on the President to always put Nigeria first.

He said “Leave @Atiku and his family alone and tell us why this plane collapsed while it was still on the ground.

“Arresting @atiku’s loyalists will not help the situation. The inconvenient truth about our present circumstances should make @MBuhari say enough is enough, going forward it must be Nigeria first, not APC or PDP first, or North or South first. Nigeria first each and every time.”

Babalele Abdullahi is said to be the Head of Finance of one of the companies owned by Atiku Abubakar.