APC Presidential Primaries: Tinubu jumps into early lead as vote sorting begins

Tinubu’s name was mentioned more often as organisers of the party’s presidential primaries at Eagle Square sorted 2 ballot boxes out of 40.

According to a Pulse correspondent on ground, the first ballot box had 90% Tinubu votes.

Tinubu, who had before balloting gotten the endorsement of 7 aspirants, who stepped down for him, is trailed by former Transportation Minister, Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi; and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Aspirants who stepped down for Tinubu were Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Senator Godswill Akpabio; Professor Ajayi Borroffice; Mr Dimeji Bankole; Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa; and Mrs Uju Ohanenye, the only female presidential aspirant of the party.