Former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has jumped into an early lead in the race for the All Progressives Congress, APC, 2023 presidential ticket as sorting of ballots got underway, this morning.
APC Presidential Primaries: Tinubu jumps into early lead as vote sorting begins
According to a Pulse correspondent on ground, the first ballot box had 90% Tinubu votes.
Tinubu’s name was mentioned more often as organisers of the party’s presidential primaries at Eagle Square sorted 2 ballot boxes out of 40.
Tinubu, who had before balloting gotten the endorsement of 7 aspirants, who stepped down for him, is trailed by former Transportation Minister, Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi; and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
Aspirants who stepped down for Tinubu were Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Senator Godswill Akpabio; Professor Ajayi Borroffice; Mr Dimeji Bankole; Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa; and Mrs Uju Ohanenye, the only female presidential aspirant of the party.
Before sorting of votes begun, agents of aspirants were asked to come forward to introduce themselves and name the aspirants they represent.
