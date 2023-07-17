APC NWC confirms resignations of Adamu, Omisore

This announcement was made by Senator Abubakar Kyari, the deputy National Chairman, after a crucial NWC meeting held at the party's secretariat in Abuja on Monday, July 17, 2023.

In his statement, Senator Kyari said, "The NWC wishes to inform you of the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore. It is now incumbent on me as the Deputy National Chairman, North, and the Deputy National Secretary to assume the roles."

As a consequence of these resignations, the National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings, originally scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, July 18 and 19, have been postponed. A new date for these important meetings will be announced soon.

'Adamu did not support Tinubu'

In response to the resignations, Hon Bernard Mikko, a former gubernatorial aspirant of the APC in Rivers State, expressed his views on the matter. In a conversation with journalists on Monday, July 17, Mikko described Senator Adamu's resignation as belated.

According to Mikko, Adamu was allegedly involved in plotting against the emergence of President Bola Tinubu both before and after the presidential primaries when Tinubu became the APC's candidate.

Mikko claimed that Adamu attempted to rally support for his preferred candidate, but his efforts were unsuccessful. He further argued that Adamu should have stepped down immediately after President Tinubu's inauguration.

Mikko emphasised that a leader's emergence can significantly impact how they lead their people, and in this case, he believed Adamu's actions did not align with the spirit of party politics.