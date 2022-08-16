RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC is firmly rooted, we will takeover Rivers in 2023 — Chieftain

Mr Darlington Nwauju, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Rivers, says it is almost certain that the party will takeover the state in 2023.

APC flag (TheCable)

Nwauju, also the acting APC Publicity Secretary in the state, said this when he visited the State Executives of the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) in Port Harcourt.

He said that the party was deeply rooted in the state, contrary to the general belief.

“We believe that with our leader, we will be able to form the next government in the state, because we have a world class candidate as our flag bearer in party in the state.

“Many people in the party have retained their membership because of the amiable leadership of Chief Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi.

“APC is firmly rooted across the 319 wards of our state, ofcourse there are rumours of people defecting, but if you investigate deeply you will find out that majority of those who left, did not leave with our members, rather they left alone.

“We think it is necessary for the media to report our party appropriately by investigating and going beyond what politicians say,” Nwauju said.

He added:“We have those who want to see to the betterment of the society and they are interested in the common humanity, they are interested that Nigeria should move forward,

“Politics should also not be for those who are serving their personal purse,Our leader believes in common humanity and that’s why he has raised men in the state and beyond.

“We cannot tell our own story by ourselves, that’s why we are seeking this support of the media to investigate and understand the motive of those defectors.”

In his response, Mr Amaechi Okonkwo, the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ, urged politicians to play politics by the rules.

Okonkwo stated that the visit to the chapel was significant as it would afford journalists, the opportunity to get the true happenings in the party.

