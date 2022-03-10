RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC crisis: I'm coming back to take over, Buni tells Bello

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The letter indicates that Buni is still the chairman of the APC despite claims that Buhari had ordered Bello to succeed him.

I'm coming back to take over as APC chair, Buni tells Bello in leaked letter. [Twitter:Punch]
I'm coming back to take over as APC chair, Buni tells Bello in leaked letter. [Twitter:Punch]

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has stated his intention to return to his position as the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) once he returns from his Medical leave in Dubai.

This was contained in a leaked letter that surfaced on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

As reported by The Punch, the letter was dated February 28th, 2022, and sent to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State and other members of the caretaker committee before Buni's departure.

In the letter, Buni willingly transmitted power to Bello for the running of the party's affairs pending his return.

This is contrary to earlier reports that the Yobe governor has been ditched by Buhari, over accusations that he's planning to truncate the APC convention scheduled for March, 26, 2022.

The letter read in part, “This is to inform you that I will be embarking on a medical trip to the United Arab Emirates from today, February 28, 2022. I will resume office upon my discharge from the hospital.

“In my absence, I hereby transmit the functions of my office as the National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to you. This is to enable the committee to conclude all arrangements leading to the national convention slated for March 26, 2022, and other duties that may be required of the office.

“I invite all members to cooperate with Governor Abubakar Sani Bello by extending to him all the support that I have enjoyed from you.”

In another report by Pulse, Ondo state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had accused Buni of conniving with some 'Yahoo Yahoo' governors in the APC to undermine Buhari's will.

APC crisis: I'm coming back to take over, Buni tells Bello in leaked letter. [Twitter:Punch]
APC crisis: I'm coming back to take over, Buni tells Bello in leaked letter. [Twitter:Punch] Pulse Nigeria

Akeredolu said recent happenings in the party had exposed Buni's plans to make sure the party's convention as endorsed by Buhari doesn't see the light of day.

He also expressed his belief and that of his colleagues in the leadership of Bello as the new APC chairman adding that only some “Yahoo Yahoo” governors are opposed to this.

Recall that Kaduna state governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, had earlier declared that Buni's removal as caretaker chairman was approved by 19 governors in the party.

El-Rufai while speaking on a Channels Television programme, ‘Politics Today’ on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, said certain actions and inactions of Yobe State Governor were hindrances to the plan of the ruling party to hold its convention.

He added that 19 of the 23 governors elected on the ticket of the party supported the removal of Buni to prevent the party from collapsing.

