ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC appoints Uzodinma as chairman for Edo Governorship primary election

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Otu Bassey will serve as deputy Chairman of the committee.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State [Tribune]
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State [Tribune]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by Alhaji Sulaiman Argungu, APC National Organising Secretary on Wednesday in Abuja. Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River will serve as Deputy Chairman of the committee.

Other members of the committee are former Osun Deputy Governor, Titilayo Laoye-Tomori; APC’s candidate in the 2023 Plateau governorship election, Nentanwe Yilwatde Goshwe; Umar Musa and Lawan Garba.

Alhaji Rabiu Suleiman would serve as the committee‘s secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also constituted is the membership of the Edo Governorship Primary Election Appeal Committee.

“The nominated members of the Edo National Gubernatorial Primary Election Committee and Election Appeal Committee will be inaugurated on Thursday, February 15,” Argungu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC earlier cleared all the 12 governorship aspirants jostling for its ticket to contest the September 22, Edo governorship election.

The 12 aspirants are; Prince Clem Agba, and Sen. Monday Okpebholo, Lucky Imasuen, Anamero Dekeri, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Gideon Ikhine, retired Col. David Imuse and retired Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (Rtd.).

Others are: Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, Blessing Agbomhere, Dennis Idahosa and Ernest Umakhihe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The schedule of activities for the Edo governorship election, as released by the APC, showed that campaigns would start on April 24. Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, the party’s National Chairman, who confirmed the party’s nod to the aspirants’ ambitions, assured them of a free, fair, and credible governorship primary.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC appoints Uzodinma as chairman for Edo Governorship primary election

APC appoints Uzodinma as chairman for Edo Governorship primary election

Ondo PDP chairman dies 43 days after his suspension as party leader

Ondo PDP chairman dies 43 days after his suspension as party leader

We won’t rejoin ECOWAS - Niger junta leader vows to never release Bazoum

We won’t rejoin ECOWAS - Niger junta leader vows to never release Bazoum

Perm Sec calls for collective effort to develop nation's industrial sector

Perm Sec calls for collective effort to develop nation's industrial sector

Bakers in Anambra threaten indefinite shutdown over high costs, seek govt intervention

Bakers in Anambra threaten indefinite shutdown over high costs, seek govt intervention

Wigwe University mourns tragic loss of founder, family in helicopter accident

Wigwe University mourns tragic loss of founder, family in helicopter accident

Atiku tells media to stop describing Daniel Bwala as his former aide

Atiku tells media to stop describing Daniel Bwala as his former aide

Subsidy removal: Ogun govt to inaugurate electric trucks, motorbikes soon

Subsidy removal: Ogun govt to inaugurate electric trucks, motorbikes soon

Tinubu asks Interpol to arrest 3 men over $6.23m fraud linked to Emefiele

Tinubu asks Interpol to arrest 3 men over $6.23m fraud linked to Emefiele

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cairo Ojougboh

Ex-lawmaker Cairo Ojougboh passes away watching Nigeria vs South Africa AFCON game

Nigerians in Minna protested against the high cost of living on Monday, January 5, 2024, [Channels TV]

It’s a normal thing  — PDP tells APC to stop complaining about protests sponsors

Former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje. [Punch]

Ganduje assures APC aspirants of credible primaries for Edo guber poll

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Governor receives 3 APC LGA chairmen who defected to NNPP