APC appoints Uzodinma as chairman for Edo Governorship primary election

This is contained in a statement issued by Alhaji Sulaiman Argungu, APC National Organising Secretary on Wednesday in Abuja. Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River will serve as Deputy Chairman of the committee.

Other members of the committee are former Osun Deputy Governor, Titilayo Laoye-Tomori; APC’s candidate in the 2023 Plateau governorship election, Nentanwe Yilwatde Goshwe; Umar Musa and Lawan Garba.

Alhaji Rabiu Suleiman would serve as the committee‘s secretary.

“Also constituted is the membership of the Edo Governorship Primary Election Appeal Committee.

“The nominated members of the Edo National Gubernatorial Primary Election Committee and Election Appeal Committee will be inaugurated on Thursday, February 15,” Argungu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC earlier cleared all the 12 governorship aspirants jostling for its ticket to contest the September 22, Edo governorship election.

The 12 aspirants are; Prince Clem Agba, and Sen. Monday Okpebholo, Lucky Imasuen, Anamero Dekeri, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Gideon Ikhine, retired Col. David Imuse and retired Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (Rtd.).

Others are: Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, Blessing Agbomhere, Dennis Idahosa and Ernest Umakhihe.

