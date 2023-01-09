AIT founder, Raymond Dokpesi, allegedly arrested in London on visit to Atiku

According to emerging reports on the development, the former Chairman of DAAR Communications was arrested at Heathrow Airport in London.

It was reported that Dokpesi was in London to meet with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on political matters.

A statement by DAAR communications confirms visit to London: “His visit to the United Kingdom is not unconnected to the invitation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar by the British government to share perspectives on issues around the 2023 presidential elections."

Why Dokpesi was arrested: The reasons for the arrest of the media mogul was unknown as at press time.

How Dokpesi was arrested: It was gathered that immediately the flight arrived London, an announcement was made that all passengers should remain on their seats.

Minutes later, UK border agents and officers entered the aircraft and escorted Dokpesi out of the plane.

Dokpesi released: The management of DAAR Communications, owners of AIT and Ray Power, confirmed his release in a statement issues on Monday, January 09.

The statement explained that Dokpesi was “delayed” at the airport for some hours before being released.

Meanwhile: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Nigeria had since 2015 charged Dokpesi to court over alleged proceeds of crimes from a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki.

What you should know: He pleaded not guilty to the charges and went further to file a no-case submission after the prosecution closed its case in November 2018 after calling 14 witnesses.

What the court did: However, the trial judge, Justice John Tsoho, rejected the no-case submission and ordered Dokpesi and his firm to enter their defence.

What Dokpesi's lawyers did: Not satisfied, the defendants then approached the Court of Appeal, with a request to nullify the decision and free him from the charges on the grounds that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against them.