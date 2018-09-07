Agege community buys nomination form for Lagos speaker, Obasa

news

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has gotten himself a nomination form of the All Progressive Congress courtesy the Agege Community.

The move, it was gathered, was spearheaded by the Chairman of Agege Local Government, Alhaji Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi.

Confirming the APC nomination form purchase by the community, Obasa's spokesman, Musbau Rasak said the community made the move without informing the Lagos speaker.

Rasak, in a statement, said the Agege Community comprising of Agege Local Government and Orile Agege Local Council Development Area on Friday endorsed the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa by purchasing the nomination forms for state Assembly election.

"To back up their endorsement, the community purchased the nomination forms for state Assembly election for the speaker and his colleague, Hon Oluyinka Ogundimu, who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"Hon Ogundimu had gone to the APC secretariat at Acme Road to collect nomination forms for him and the Speaker only to be informed that the forms have been collected on their behalf by the community," Razaq said.

Why we bought Obasa a nomination form - APC chieftain

APC chieftain in Agege, Chief Safari Adaranijo stated that the community decided to collect the forms for the lawmakers in appreciation of their immense contributions to the development of Agege.

"The development is unprecedented in the history of the community. Roads, bridges, employment for youths and empowerment programmes for women. They have performed well. So we are doing this not only to show appreciation but also to give them the chance to serve us more and bring more development," Chief Adaranijo said.

His views were corroborated by the Alaige of Orile Agege, His Royal Majesty Ambaliu Agbedeyi who stated that the two lawmakers are worthy ambassadors of Agege community.

"We are happy with their performance and we will support them for another term. We are sending them back to bring more development and growth to Agege community. They are worthy ambassadors," he said.

Accepting the forms on behalf of the Speaker and himself, Hon Ogundimu expressed appreciation to the community for the honour.

"This is a great honour, the first in the history of this community and I am assuring you on behalf of Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, that this is a call for more service. We will not relent and we will not rest on our oars. We remain committed to the development and growth of Agege community," Hon Ogundimu, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, said.

The forms were presented to Hon Ogundimu by stakeholders in the community led by Chief Safari Adaranijo.