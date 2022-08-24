Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo joins Labour Party

On his Instagram feed on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Okonkwo shared pictures of himself with Labour Party executives in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He wrote: ’It was an honour and a privilege to be welcomed into the Labour Party on the 23rd of August, 2022, at the Supreme God House, Apo, Abuja, by the entire executive of the FCT Labour Party, led by its Chairman, Comrade Peter Diugwu, representing the National Executive of the Party.

“I feel loved and cherished by the visit of these distinguished officials of this people-centric party to our chambers which culminated in my officially joining the Labour Party as a member.”

Okonkwo dumped APC last month: Recall that the movie star had in on July 12, 2022, resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Why Okonkwo dumped APC: The actor’s desire to dump the ruling party followed the selection of Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Okonkwo tendered his letter of resignation to the Chairman of Nkpunano Ward, Nsukka, Enugu State.

His opinion on the Muslim-Muslim ticket: He said he was quitting the APC following the decision to have a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.