2023 election: Plateau PDP set to receive Atiku

He said Abubakar will be in the state to meet and interact with the people of Plateau, ahead of the 2023 elections.

“By the special Grace of God, we are flagging off our presidential campaign on Tuesday Dec. 13, of which ‘our incoming president’, Atiku Abubakar, will be in Jos to meet and interact with Plateau people.

“It is our hope that we would enjoy the goodwill and support of the good and hospitable people of Plateau state,” he said.

Hassan said that the party was set out well prepared with vision of ‘the time is now’ to genuinely rescue and rebuild the state and Nigeria at large.

He revealed that the party heaved a sigh of relief when the final case touching its soul was dismissed at the Jos federal High Court, removing all legal impediments and setting the course clear for the party to face the electorates.

Hassan noted that the party is now facing the 2023 election on a clean slate as the state executive has been cleared with the judgement delivered by Justice D. V. Agishi which puts to rest the non-compliance with Justice Gangs judgement a thing of the past.

He said following the encouraging judgment and the confirmation of the party’s legitimacy as the executive of the party, they will continue to work with great understanding and commitment to ensure that the party in the state is returned to government house.

The chairman called on Plateau citizens to remain steadfast and committed in their support for the success of the party and unite to save Plateau from total collapse.

Hassan revealed that since the inauguration of the Atiku/Mutfwang campaign council some months ago, the party has continued to enjoy the support of individuals and groups within the party with unprecedented interaction among candidates and aspirants at all levels.