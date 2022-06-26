2023: Denying Igbo presidency will renew calls for secession- Southern group

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the Chairman of the group, Mr. Godson Oseloke, who condemned the alleged marginalisation of the South-East region since the nation's independence.

Oseloke argued that the only path to a peaceful and united Nigeria is if a person of Igbo extraction becomes Nigerian president in 2023, The Punch reports.

He said, “We are calling on the Nigerian electorate, especially the southern people, to vote for South-East Presidency in the 2023 general election.

“What this nation needs this time is not the party but a competent Igbo president, who can fix all the wrongs and unite this country again.

“Since independence, the Igbos have remained cheated and marginalised. The entire country is in a disarray in every sector, and for the sake of equity, Igbo man needs to be given a chance and this is the right time.

“Nigeria needs a complete and total positive change in 2023 general election with Igbo President, this will guarantee the peace and unity of Nigeria. Anything different from this will give room for a more secessional voice.”

The group however, appealed to the other regions including the North, South-South and South to yield to the call for fairness and equity by giving the South-East a chance this time for peace, safety, and unity of Nigeria.

It noted that the interest of the Nigeria should override any other individual selfish interest.