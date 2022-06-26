A group under the aegis of Registered and Eligible Voters Council, domiciled in Nigeria's South, has warned that there will be stronger secessional voice if Igbos are not allowed to produce the next president of Nigeria in 2023.
2023: Denying Igbo presidency will renew calls for secession- Southern group
The group appealed to Nigerians to let an Igbo man have a shot at fixing the country.
This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the Chairman of the group, Mr. Godson Oseloke, who condemned the alleged marginalisation of the South-East region since the nation's independence.
Oseloke argued that the only path to a peaceful and united Nigeria is if a person of Igbo extraction becomes Nigerian president in 2023, The Punch reports.
He said, “We are calling on the Nigerian electorate, especially the southern people, to vote for South-East Presidency in the 2023 general election.
“What this nation needs this time is not the party but a competent Igbo president, who can fix all the wrongs and unite this country again.
“Since independence, the Igbos have remained cheated and marginalised. The entire country is in a disarray in every sector, and for the sake of equity, Igbo man needs to be given a chance and this is the right time.
“Nigeria needs a complete and total positive change in 2023 general election with Igbo President, this will guarantee the peace and unity of Nigeria. Anything different from this will give room for a more secessional voice.”
The group however, appealed to the other regions including the North, South-South and South to yield to the call for fairness and equity by giving the South-East a chance this time for peace, safety, and unity of Nigeria.
It noted that the interest of the Nigeria should override any other individual selfish interest.
The group concluded by urging Nigerians under the voting age, who are yet to pick their voter cards, to please do so as that is the only authority that empowers them to vote credible leaders into governance in 2023.
