The State Coordinator of NYSC, Malam Abubakar Mohammed, made this known in statement on Friday in Yola.

Abubakar said the mattresses would be distributed to the corps members at their respective Registration Area Centres (RACs) by staff of NYSC.

Abubakar said the mattresses were supplied following intervention by the Director-General of NYSC, Maj.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, regarding the welfare of corps members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that during last Saturdays suspended election, the corps members were provided with mats only to spend the night.

A total of 2,656 corps members will serve as INEC ad-hoc staff in Adamawa.