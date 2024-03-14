ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

My husband gives me ₦1k as weekly feeding allowance, woman tells court

News Agency Of Nigeria

The couple testified that no bride price was paid according to traditional rules, this means that their togetherness has all along being a mere cohabitation.

Woman seeks divorce due to in laws' hostility, poor feeding, lack of care
Woman seeks divorce due to in laws' hostility, poor feeding, lack of care

Recommended articles

Adeoye, a mother of one told the court that when she got pregnant for Abdullateef, he asked her to move in his parents.

"Living with my in laws was uncomfortable for me.

"He has never bought any baby food. He gives me ₦1,000 as weekly feeding allowance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As if that was not enough, Abdullateef’s relatives have been very hostile to me,” she said. She alleged that he beats her.

“In fact, my Lord, there is no love between us, please separate us,” Adeoye stated.

Abdullateef, a farmer, however denied most of the allegations leveled against him.

“My wife is rude. She calls me unprintable names and curses me.

“I give her ₦1000 because there is always food in the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will only allow her to take custody of the child on grounds that she will not put the child in her mother’s care,” Abdullateef submitted.

Delivering judgment, the President of the court, S.M. Akintayo held that there was no valid marriage to be dissolved between Adeoye and Abdullateef due to absence of payment of bride price and other essential things required for a valid customary marriage.

Akintayo noted that the couple testified that no bride price was paid according to traditional rules.

"This means that their togetherness has all along being a mere cohabitation,” she stated.

However, she ordered Abdullateef to pay a monthly feeding allowance of ₦5,000 for the child’s upkeep. She granted the order restraining the respondent from harassing, threatening and interfering in the personal life of the petitioner.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

itel Soccer Fest: A celebration of Sportmanship on Nigerian campuses

itel Soccer Fest: A celebration of Sportmanship on Nigerian campuses

Ondo Govt approves ₦3.47bn for rural roads, allocates ₦500m for street lights

Ondo Govt approves ₦3.47bn for rural roads, allocates ₦500m for street lights

Ndume wants IGP to withdraw policemen attached to politicians and their families

Ndume wants IGP to withdraw policemen attached to politicians and their families

FG plans to replace imported drugs with local herbs for health treatments

FG plans to replace imported drugs with local herbs for health treatments

Governor Abiodun pays primary, secondary school students in Ogun ₦10k

Governor Abiodun pays primary, secondary school students in Ogun ₦10k

UK vows to partner Enugu Govt on food production, agricultural development

UK vows to partner Enugu Govt on food production, agricultural development

Reps condemn rampant destruction of oil & gas pipelines in Nigeria

Reps condemn rampant destruction of oil & gas pipelines in Nigeria

PDP probes alleged ₦3.7trn budget padding to uncover facts swept under carpet

PDP probes alleged ₦3.7trn budget padding to uncover facts swept under carpet

Kwara Govt aids 2,019 farmers with agricultural assets for hardship relief

Kwara Govt aids 2,019 farmers with agricultural assets for hardship relief

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The tricycle rider died on the spot [Punch]

Refuse compactor falls off Lagos bridge, crushes tricycle rider to death

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Lagos mother attempted to end her baby’s life using Sniper over convulsions

Ogun Police confirm 9 injured in gas explosion [BBC]

Ogun Police confirm 9 injured in gas explosion

Fire destroys 2 substation transformers at Kano Transmission Company (The Will Nigeria)

Fire destroys 2 substation transformers at Kano Transmission Company