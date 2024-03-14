My husband gives me ₦1k as weekly feeding allowance, woman tells court

Adeoye, a mother of one told the court that when she got pregnant for Abdullateef, he asked her to move in his parents.

"Living with my in laws was uncomfortable for me.

"He has never bought any baby food. He gives me ₦1,000 as weekly feeding allowance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As if that was not enough, Abdullateef’s relatives have been very hostile to me,” she said. She alleged that he beats her.

“In fact, my Lord, there is no love between us, please separate us,” Adeoye stated.

Abdullateef, a farmer, however denied most of the allegations leveled against him.

“My wife is rude. She calls me unprintable names and curses me.

“I give her ₦1000 because there is always food in the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will only allow her to take custody of the child on grounds that she will not put the child in her mother’s care,” Abdullateef submitted.

Delivering judgment, the President of the court, S.M. Akintayo held that there was no valid marriage to be dissolved between Adeoye and Abdullateef due to absence of payment of bride price and other essential things required for a valid customary marriage.

Akintayo noted that the couple testified that no bride price was paid according to traditional rules.

"This means that their togetherness has all along being a mere cohabitation,” she stated.