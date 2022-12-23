Woman kidnaps 13-year-old girl in Ogun, demands N250,000 ransom

A 27-year-old woman identified as Mariam Ayila, has been arrested for kidnapping a 13-year-old girl, and demanding N250,000 ransom from her family before considering releasing her.
The teenage girl was running errands for her father when Mariam Ayila spotted her, and kidnapped her. While demanding a ransom to release the victim, the suspect threatened to make her disappear if her request is not met.
Ayila was said to have been arrested on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, by detectives from Agbara police divisional headquarters, in Ogun State.
It was gathered that the suspect abducted the girl when the latter was heading to Agbara market, while running errands for her dad.
Having kidnapped the minor, Ayila placed a call to the victim’s father, one Ismail Yusau, informing him that his daughter had been abducted, and now in her custody.
Requesting a ransom payment of N250,000 from Yusau, the suspect threatened that if the money was not paid, he would never set his eyes on his daughter again.
However, shortly after the call was dropped, Yusau was said to have reported the abduction incident to the police, after which detectives were mobilized to arrest the suspect.
Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed the arrest of Ayila, revealed that the District Police Officer (DPO) Agbara Division, Abiodun Salau, was prompt in mobilizing his men to rescue the victim and nab the suspect.
The police spokesperson said the suspect was traced to her hideout at Atan Ota area, where she was arrested and the little girl rescued unhurt, adding that an investigation had revealed that the suspect had earlier kidnapped a young girl and collected ransom before releasing her.
