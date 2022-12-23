Woman kidnaps 13-year-old girl in Ogun, demands N250,000 ransom

Ayila was said to have been arrested on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, by detectives from Agbara police divisional headquarters, in Ogun State.

It was gathered that the suspect abducted the girl when the latter was heading to Agbara market, while running errands for her dad.

Having kidnapped the minor, Ayila placed a call to the victim’s father, one Ismail Yusau, informing him that his daughter had been abducted, and now in her custody.

Requesting a ransom payment of N250,000 from Yusau, the suspect threatened that if the money was not paid, he would never set his eyes on his daughter again.

However, shortly after the call was dropped, Yusau was said to have reported the abduction incident to the police, after which detectives were mobilized to arrest the suspect.

Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed the arrest of Ayila, revealed that the District Police Officer (DPO) Agbara Division, Abiodun Salau, was prompt in mobilizing his men to rescue the victim and nab the suspect.