ADVERTISEMENT
Woman and her 2 daughters found d*ad in a shop

Damilare Famuyiwa

The woman and her daughters were said to have locked themselves inside the shop since Friday, May 26, but were all found lifeless three days later.

Image of a shop

The deceased, whose identities could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report, according to sources, locked themselves inside the shop for two days before their corpses were found.

While some of the residents attributed the death of the woman and her daughters to generator fume, others suspected food poisoning.

An eyewitness, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, said he was informed of the incident when he went out to get breakfast.

“On Friday night, the woman locked herself in the shop with her daughters while the generator was on. On Saturday, someone passed by and still saw the shop locked with the generator on.

“On Monday morning, people were worried as there was an offensive odour around her shop. Then, the husband broke into the shop and he found the dead bodies of his wife and children. These bodies were found in the inner shop and the other extension was where the generator was placed,” the witness was quoted as saying.

He added that officials of the Ojo Local Government had evacuated the corpses from the shop.

Confirming the death of the woman and her daughters, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin said the Force is working to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

