Wife runs off with husband's belongings, household items after a fight

News Agency Of Nigeria

The wife denied all the allegations against her in court.

Husband begs court to order his wife to return his properties [Nairaland Forum]
He made the plea in a divorce petition he filed against his wife before the court.

“I had a little misunderstanding with my wife. She moved her belongings out of our matrimonial home and moved to her brother’s house.

“Nine days later, while I was at work she broke into the house and made away with all my Hisense Television 44inch, worth ₦170,000, a deep freezer, one Generator – set, a TV stand and a sofa.

“She also took my complete bed set, gas cylinder, ceiling fan, one standing fan, six-inch mattress, one centre rug, and curtains.

“I beg this honourable court to order my wife to return my property.” He said.

The respondent, Paulina, who is a teacher denied all the allegations. The presiding judge, Doocivir Yawe, advised the parties to explore an out-of-court settlement. Yawe adjourned the matter until March 25 for a hearing.

