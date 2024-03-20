Wife runs off with husband's belongings, household items after a fight
The wife denied all the allegations against her in court.
Recommended articles
He made the plea in a divorce petition he filed against his wife before the court.
“I had a little misunderstanding with my wife. She moved her belongings out of our matrimonial home and moved to her brother’s house.
“Nine days later, while I was at work she broke into the house and made away with all my Hisense Television 44inch, worth ₦170,000, a deep freezer, one Generator – set, a TV stand and a sofa.
“She also took my complete bed set, gas cylinder, ceiling fan, one standing fan, six-inch mattress, one centre rug, and curtains.
“I beg this honourable court to order my wife to return my property.” He said.
The respondent, Paulina, who is a teacher denied all the allegations. The presiding judge, Doocivir Yawe, advised the parties to explore an out-of-court settlement. Yawe adjourned the matter until March 25 for a hearing.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng