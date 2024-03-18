Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

We're searching for Chinese prisoner our officers helped to escape - Prison Service

Andreas Kamasah

The Ghana Prisons Service has launched an intensive manhunt for a Chinese convict who cunningly absconded from custody, exploiting the trust of two prison officers by luring them with a KFC meal and soft drinks.

Nsawam Prison - Ghana
Nsawam Prison - Ghana

According to authorities, CCTV footage captured the moment when the two prison officers escorted the Chinese inmate to a hotel located in Korle-Gonno, Accra. It is alleged that the convict claimed to be meeting his wife in a hotel room, where they purportedly convened.

Recommended articles

However, to the shock of the officers, the convict and his spouse purportedly fled through the balcony of the room while the officers remained unaware in the hotel reception area.

In light of this audacious escape, Joseph Oteng and Sergeant Isaac Boateng Bonsu, the implicated prison officers, now face formal charges of conspiracy and aiding escape.

Abdul Latif Adamu, the Head of Public Relations at the Ghana Prisons Service, reassured the public of the institution's unwavering commitment to recapturing the escaped convict. Speaking on behalf of the Ghana Prisons Service, Adamu emphasized the ongoing efforts to locate and return the fugitive to custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our search party is still on the field," stated Adamu. "We have gotten a lot of intelligence information leading to where the convict can be gotten. So I can tell you that the search party is still not resting."

Adamu further elaborated on the significant intelligence gathered by the authorities, expressing optimism that with concerted efforts, the escaped convict would be apprehended and brought back into custody.

The escape of the Chinese convict has raised concerns regarding security protocols within the Ghana Prisons Service, prompting a reevaluation of procedures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Ghana Prisons Service is urging anyone with relevant information regarding the whereabouts of the escaped convict to come forward and assist in the recapture effort.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Video of weird school competition shows young students licking one another's feet

Video of weird school competition shows young students licking one another's feet

UniCal records highest number of first class graduates in 49 years

UniCal records highest number of first class graduates in 49 years

Army announces names of 17 soldiers killed in shocking Delta attack

Army announces names of 17 soldiers killed in shocking Delta attack

Ooni wants Ile-Ife, Modakeke indigenes to live together peacefully

Ooni wants Ile-Ife, Modakeke indigenes to live together peacefully

'Politics is not about being negative every time' — Peter Obi

'Politics is not about being negative every time' — Peter Obi

Army thinks Okuama community planned shocking murder of 16 soldiers in Delta

Army thinks Okuama community planned shocking murder of 16 soldiers in Delta

27,600 Benue women to receive grants, loans for business growth, self reliant

27,600 Benue women to receive grants, loans for business growth, self reliant

₦184 million per street light project and other shocking figures in 2024 budget

₦184 million per street light project and other shocking figures in 2024 budget

We'll stand with you like wall of Gibraltar - Tinubu tells Edo guber candidate

We'll stand with you like wall of Gibraltar - Tinubu tells Edo guber candidate

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ogun Police confirm 9 injured in gas explosion [BBC]

Ogun Police confirm 9 injured in gas explosion

Fire destroys 2 substation transformers at Kano Transmission Company (The Will Nigeria)

Fire destroys 2 substation transformers at Kano Transmission Company

Former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, is on trial [Channels]

CBN awarded contract to Emefiele's wife, but no evidence he benefitted

Nsawam Prison - Ghana

CCTV exposes 2 officers helping Chinese prisoner to escape from Nsawam prison