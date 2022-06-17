Walker’s District – Johnnie Walker is set to paint Ibadan a different type of red

Pulse Nigeria

The Art, Fashion and lifestyle experience stay unmatched and we can’t wait to see what Ibadan holds. However, we trust young creatives and party lovers to catch the vibe with performances from Blaqbonez, Crayon, Maze X Mxtreme, Mohbad , DJ YKMule, Live Wire, Smallz the DJ, Wanni X Handi, M.I.A and lots more.

Known for hosting the most amazing events, Johnnie Walker is set to put its footprints on the map for the 3rd time in a row with Walker’s District. The event has certainly become iconic since the convergence of the young, vibrant and unapologetic continues to inspire Nigerians long after the music stops.

You can’t afford to miss this! Click on the link to register, and head over to @johnniewalkerng on Instagram to get details of the event.

