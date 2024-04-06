Truck driver flees after crushing 2 siblings to death in Ondo

Mrs Yetunde Adesina, the Ore Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Adesina said that the accident involved a Mark truck with registration number RBC 05 XL and a Haojue Red Suzuki motorcycle with registration number GBA 254 QA.

She disclosed that two yet-to-be-identified persons died in the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

“According to eyewitnesses, the commercial motorcycle which the victims boarded, manoeuvred wrongly and the deceased fell off as the truck rammed into them.

“The deceased (two males) bodies have been taken to the Ore General Hospital morgue,” she said.

Adesina warned commercial motorcyclists against recklessness and wrongful overtaking.