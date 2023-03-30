Top Nigerian Study-Abroad agency Negxy Concepts Limited celebrates 10 years of excellence

The celebration was a testament to the agency's remarkable achievements in assisting over 5000 students with their admission processes into more than 100 schools across the UK, Ireland, the USA, Australia, and Canada. The occasion was marked with fine dining, beautiful faces, some karaoke, and a great overall ambience.

During the event, BCU's Regional Manager for Africa, Mr. Charles Magee, delivered a captivating opening speech. He commended Negxy's hard work and dedication to the study-abroad industry in Nigeria, which has earned the agency its position as the leading study-abroad agency in the country. He also urged Negxy's staff to continue the excellent work they have been doing.

Despite the study-abroad industry being fraught with cases of fake agents, wrong information, and outright fraud, Negxy has consistently operated with openness, clarity, hard work, diligence, and integrity. As evidenced by thousands of positive reviews and more than 5000 satisfied customers, Negxy's policy has been a success, with a 97% success rate recorded. The agency has also expanded its operations by establishing branches in Canada.

Recently, Negxy's CEO, Mr. Nelson Eban, visited the UK and Ireland to meet and celebrate with past and present study-abroad clients, which was an emotional event that had several people trooping in to express their gratitude. These students and ex-students have become Negxy's ambassadors, spreading the good news around the world.

During the ceremony, representatives from partnering institutions also delivered speeches, and Negxy's Assistant General Manager, Ms. Modupe Sanwo, gave an address. The CEO himself, Mr. Eban, concluded the event with a vote of thanks, while also announcing Negxy's new partnership/referral program, which offers members of the public an opportunity to earn money by referring students.

Overall, the ceremony was a beautiful one, with happy attendees and plenty of good music. Here's to many more decades of excellence for Negxy.