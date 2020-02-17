The Head of Public Affairs, LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor has revealed to newsmen that the agency would resume search on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 for the 22-year-old.

Pulse had reported that Davies, a resident of Sosanya St. in Gbagada Soluyi area of Lagos, on Saturday ordered a Uber cab on his way from a hospital.

On getting to the Third Mainland Bridge around 11am, he was said to have claimed that he had a stomach upset and begged the driver to stop so he could relieve himself.

LASEMA rapid response unit van (Vanguard)

Shortly after, he reportedly climbed the pavement and jumped into the lagoon inward Adeniji Adele part of the bridge.

A combined team of LASEMA, Marine Police and local divers had yet to find the suicidal man, while the cab driver, Idowu Badmos, was taken to the Adekunle Police Station along with his car.

Nosa, in a statement on Sunday, noted that the rescue was suspended due to the undercurrents of the water and exhaustion, adding that the agency would resume the search on Tuesday.

Okunbor said, “Reasons attributed for the suspension of the search include the very strong and fast undercurrents of the lagoon’s water, which according to divers, have not assisted in the rescue efforts, and exhaustion due to the long, strenuous and tiring search for the victim.”

The Director-General of LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, noted that the need for swift retrieval of the victim alive necessitated the inclusion of local divers in the rescue-turned-recovery operation.