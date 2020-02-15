This was made known by the DG of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, in an interview with newsmen in Lagos on Saturday.

Following a report earlier posted by Pulse Nigeria, the young man who has been identified as Daibo Davies, was born on 22nd July, 1998, jumped into the lagoon inward Adeniji Adele part of the bridge.

Davies’s luggage inside the taxi (NAN)

The LASEMA DG, Olufemi disclosed that Davis was coming from a hospital with an Uber taxi, when he stopped and jumped into the lagoon.

He said that LASEMA got information about Davies from the taxi driver.

“The Uber driver said the missing guy was residing at 17, Sosanya St., Gbagada Soluyi, Lagos.

“Investigations revealed that he told the Uber driver that he had a stomach upset.

” The driver stopped at his request; he then jumped off the bridge.”

The LASEMA boss said that Davis had yet to be found as at the time of this report.

“The agency’s response team, with the Lagos Fire Service, Marine Rescue team, Lagos State Waterways Authority, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, Marine Police and local divers are on ground,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He said that rescue operations were ongoing, adding that the agency would provide an update on the incident as soon as possible.