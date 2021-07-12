The manifestation of God’s healing power witnessed in 3-day ‘Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’

All over the globe, people gathered the sick and infirm in their environment. Healing centers were packed full of expectant participants, waiting to see the manifestation of the awesome power of Jesus Christ. Pastor Chris unleashed a torrent of miracles, fulfilling the words of Jesus in John 14:12.

‘We had seen the works of Jesus, and even greater works, just like He said, we bore witness to undeniable and unending stream of the supernatural in the natural realm.’

The Healing Streams Live Healing Services was the second service of its kind held this year. Over 4.1 billion people participated in the enormously successful first session held in March. During this month’s edition, records were broken with almost 6 billion people attended this second session.

The program was translated into over 3000 languages. People across the globe witnessed several miracles of healing and blessings.

Healing with Pastor Chris wherever you are in the world

Pastor Chris prophecized that wherever people gather to participate in this program, the power of God will be transmitted to them. Extraordinary miracles will be witnessed following the mighty move of God’s Spirit. God is going to heal “anything that hurts, anything that isn’t as it should, and anything that has kept you bound”.

The program sought to not only heal the sick but to generate an outpouring of grace and power to affect mental and physical health and bring peace to the land.

All over the world, people gathered in healing centers and connected via internet-enabled devices, waiting to see the awesome power of God at work through Pastor Chris’s divine words and unique ministering power. The 3 days healing program, from Friday, July 9th to Sunday, July 11th, was hosted from Lagos, Nigeria, and streamed live across the entire globe.

Everywhere on the planet, people prayed with lifted hands and hearts of joy. The whole world was blanketed on an atmosphere of miracles, right from the start. Testimonies poured in from all over the world from people healed during the first service. Faith was stirred in the hearts of many opening them to receive a miracle from God.

Seeing is believing

It was certainly an avalanche of healing miracles as the power of God was directed into every home, addressing every abnormality, disease, and infirmity of the body. All over the world, the audience participated live and constantly sent in prayer requests and healing testimonies.

Live testimonies and miracles were witnessed from all corners of the earth on every day of the Healing Streams Healing Services.

On day two, viewing from the Christ Embassy North York Healing Centre, Margo, who suffered from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) that caused her to experience severe loss of balance when walking, got up on her feet and began to walk unaided when Pastor Chris prayed for people participating from healing centers.

The highly esteemed Reverend Tom Amenkhienan shared the mind-blowing testimony of a man who was diagnosed with prostate cancer and hypoglycemia. He was close to death when his son connected him to the first service via a telephone call. The next morning, his son called once again and to report that he was sitting up eating his breakfast! He was totally healed.

The highly esteemed Reverend Ray Okocha told of a man whose fractured bones were mended by the power of the Holy Ghost.

The Healing Streams services have proved again to be a place of results and solutions where people experience God’s love and countless lives have been transformed worldwide. It is a place to witness the supernatural manifestation of the healing power of God to a suffering and hurting world.

God’s Word makes you vibrant and productive, it rejuvenates and strengthens your body. By the Word, you are made whole and preserved in divine health. It provides food for your spirit and health for your body.

As amazing testimonies poured in from around the world, Pastor Chris concluded the 3-day program by saying: “You are responsible for your personal fate, we will share the Word of God with you, but you must make yourself available to receive God’s Word.”

The Healing School released a statement about the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris declaring:

“We have seen the glory of God, and His amazing love as expressed through the gift of healing freely given to everyone who believes. For days, people from across the nations and territories of the world have lifted their hands in worship, praising him for the wondrous works that he has done in their sight. With billions of people participating across the world, this is the biggest broadcast event ever.”

What Does the Future Hold?

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome revealed that from the 26th till the 30th of July there will be a new phase of ‘Your LoveWorld Special’. This will be Phase 6 of Season 3, sharing the Word of God and finding out what His plans are for the nations.

He also announced the 7th edition of the Global Day of Prayer will commence for a full 24-hours from Friday the 24th through Saturday the 25th of September. This program has been broadcast every three months since its inception on the 27th of March 2020.

“If we had not been praying the way we had prayed, our world would have been destroyed,” Pastor Chris confirmed at the finale of Healing Streams Live Healing Services last night.

After the enormous success of the program and the exponential growth in participation, we anticipate further healing services through the Healing Streams in the future.