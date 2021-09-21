RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

TECNO CAMission Season 2: Journey through the world of photography comes to an end as winners are unveiled

The 6-episode reality show took the audience on a refreshing trip in the world of photography.

TECNO CAMission season 2 ended with a lot of fun, hard work, and intense competition.

The four winners Oluwaferanmi Oyedele, Franklin Okanu, Michael Bankole, and Ugochukwu Emebiriodo with smiles on their faces, you could tell that the reward was worth the long and exciting journey.

The 6-episode reality show took the audience on a refreshing trip in the world of photography through the lens of the TECNO Camon 17.

Here’s a recap of the major highlights of the episodes leading to the show’s finale.

In the fourth episode, the contestants were tasked to take creative images of surrounding market structures and outstanding architectural buildings.

The results were fantastic as usual, two contestants were put up for eviction from each team while convincing their celebrity team leads to let them stay.

However, Basirat Olagoke, Ayomide Ogundipe, Kudirat Ikharo, and Samuel Ogunlaja were evicted. And then there were eight!

The fifth episode took a different turn as the contestants were asked to stimulate the taste buds, through videos and photos in a food photography task.

Award-winning photographer and judge, Kelechi Amadi Obi, was hands-on to give the contestants some tips on delivering creative content through the lenses of a camera.

The contestants were able to tell a love story with food by taking fantastic pictures while creating clear and crisp videos with the TECNO Camon 17.

One of the many turns to this episode included the eviction of the team with the lowest points from the task.

This means an entire team and the celebrity team lead were evicted from the boot camp.

CAMissioners Ifeoluwa Makinde and Abubakar Shehu, alongside their team lead, Broda Shaggi, said their goodbyes to the show at the end of the episode.

On the final episode of TECNO CAMission season 2, the task was more intensive and personal.

The CAMissioners were challenged to take photographs and shoot a video with the theme “Time to Stand Out.”

The teams got into the task, with the encouragement of their celebrity team leads and turned in great images and video content.

And then it was decision time, the judges had to make the hard decisions and they chose the best 4 out of 6.

The four winners were: in 4th place Franklin Okanu (Team Bisola); 3rd place Michael Bankole (Team Venita), 2nd place Oluwaferanmi Oyedele (Team Denola), and 1st place Ugochukwu Emebiriodo (Team Venita). Catch all the fun of the finale here...

Season 2 of the TECNO CAMission show was creative, colorful, and competitive, but did they deliver? Yes, they did, with all the contestants learning something new.

As all good things must come to an end, so did this season of TECNO CAMission. We cannot wait to see what the next season of the show brings.

You too can watch all the exciting episodes here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2PFaLH68tvEof5O1lCADx2qVQSeJGKt8

#FeaturebyTECNO

