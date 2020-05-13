In a report sighted on Ghpage.com, the lady said her husband “lost his job last 2 years” and she has been “feeding the house with my salary” since then.

She claimed that things got unbearably tough for the family during this coronavirus period and she was compelled to give in to her landlord’s incessant request for sex to get money for the family’s upkeep.

The lady who pleaded for anonymity is asking for opinions as to whether or not she is as guilty as she feels or it is just one of those things to ignore.

Read her full narration below:

“Good evening ma. Hide my id, please. My marriage is 10 years with 3 kids. My husband is 44years, 32 years. I beg you all don’t blame me much. I just needed solutions on how to help myself, because I have started hating myself.

“My husband lost his job last 2 years and since then, I have been feeding the house with my salary. I did something I never wanted to do in this Corona period.

“I don't have any money to cook anything at home and no one to talk to, no water for my children to drink. We started drinking borehole water.

“I kept putting my account number on Madam Cynthia give away post but I wasn’t lucky at all. Our landlord has been making advances at me for long and I ignored him. My parents look up to me for help and I didn’t even give them anything at all.

“I and my family stayed two days without anything and I left to ask my landlord for money to see if he can help me. All my neighbors I went to for help, nobody gave me anything.

“I lied to my husband let me go and see my brother's friend to know if she can help us. My landlord's wife and kids stay abroad.

“He lives two houses away from us. When I got to his place, he brought up the topic again and I told him that I cant do it, he promised to give me 20k free and some provisions.

“I know what I did is wrong and my conscience is killing me badly. I can’t watch my three children cry anymore and I gave in and he refused he won’t use protection.

“I have been asking God to forgive me. If they paid us in school where I teach before discharging us I won’t have fallen into such. I am a shadow of myself now ma.

“Three days ago, our compound people had a meeting with him. ECG came to cut our light because of the old bill because recently we didn’t settle.

“If you see the way he humiliated my husband because he gave his suggestions because he knows our situation I covered my face in shame.

“I wish I never did what I did. My husband is not on social media. Please help me post for advice.”